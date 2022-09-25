Ahsan Bakhtawari elected president of ICCI unopposed

Islamabad : Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has been elected as unopposed new president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ICCI) for the year 2022-23. It was the 37th election held in ICCI for electing the leadership.

The election results were announced by Zahid Maqbool, chief Election Commissioner during a ceremony at ICCI here on Saturday.

Faad Waheed was elected as senior vice president and Engineer Azhar ul Islam Zafar as vice president of ICCI for 2022-23. A few days back, the Founder Group clinched victory with the majority for electing their executive members. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari had clinched a clean sweep majority in it.

All the candidates were elected unopposed and they will formally take charge of their portfolios on 1 October 2022. Speaking at the occasion, the newly elected ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtwari said that the economy of Pakistan was passing through a very challenging time of its history and stressed that the government should provide maximum facilitation and incentives to the business community to promote country’s trade and exports that would help to improve the health of the economy.

He emphasised that the government should engage the private sector in consultation to devise a comprehensive strategy in order to overcome the economic cha­ll­en­ges of the country. He appreciated the efforts of current ICCI President Muha­mmad Shakeel Munir and his team for taking many productive initiatives to address the issues of business community and resolved that he would take all possible measures to promote the interests of business community. He thanked the chairman & members of Founder Group and all members of ICCI for showing confidence in his abilities and assured that he would try to deliver up to their expectations. Khalid Iqbal Malik, chairman, Founder Group congratulated the newly new office bearers of ICCI for their unopposed election. He hoped that they would set new standards of good performance and play effective role for resolving the key issues of the business community.