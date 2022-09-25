Bags filled with human remains found

Islamabad : The Koral police have found seven polythene bags filled with pieces of the human body from a drain located near Phase-5 of Ghauri Town here on Saturday.

The captor kidnapped the victim from Gulberg Green, tortured, slaughtered, cut into pieces, packed in polythene bags, and threw them in the drain, police said.

The victim was identified as Faisal Alyas, 35 who was kidnapped by three people in a rented car on 18th September when he left his workplace at Al-Kamal Builders, where he worked as Surveyor, and took to Ghauri Town. The Koral police have lodged FIR about the kidnapping of Faisal Alyas on the complaint of his brother Bilal Alyas soon after he went missing.

The people engaged in the investigation of the case told ‘The News’ when contacted that the SP (Rural) Hassan Jahangir Watto, constituted a team to follow the case using Safe City technology, adding that the police team made headway to an Islamabad registered rented car and found it from where three captors had hired the car. The police rounded up the owner of the rent-a-car and grilled him.

The police investigators said that the owner of the rent-a-car disclosed that the suspects could be hunted down by getting guidance from the tracker installed in the car. The showroom owner disclosed that he received a call from an Indian number who advised him to change the name of the person who had hired the rented car to the name of Faisal Alyas left the lead to the killers.

He indicated that the captors stayed in a guesthouse located in Rafique Plaza, Ghauri Town, and slaughtered the victim there and cut the body into pieces, the sources said and added that they packed the body pieces in bags and took the bags to the drain where the car stayed for 11 minutes for disposing of the body pieces, the tracker indicated. The next morning they left for Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the police followed the suspects and arrested them, and shifted them to Islamabad. During the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that they have killed the victim, cut his body into pieces, packed it in seven polythene bags, and thrown them in the drain near Ghauri Town Phase-5.

The police have arrested five people including two guesthouse owners allegation of providing shelter to the killers.