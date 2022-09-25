Flour crisis hits twin cities hard

Rawalpindi : The poor community of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad continued wandering here and there in search of subsidized flour but in vain. The rising wheat prices, reduction in the quota of flour mills, and the abolition of flour subsidy have created a flour crisis but the federal and provincial government are looking at the whole drama with closed eyes.

It seems that there was no government writ all around to resolve public-related issues which has created an unrest situation among the public in this regard. The subsidized flour bag of 20-kilogram was selling at Rs950 but after the ending of the subsidy, a 20-kilogram ‘Atta’ bag is now being sold at Rs1300.

The Islamabad Naanbais have increased the prices of ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ on their own and selling a ‘roti’ at Rs20 against Rs15 and a ‘naan’ at Rs25 against Rs20 here on Saturday. Similarly, Rawalpindi Naanbais have decided to follow the prices of Islamabad Naanbais and will sell a ‘roti’ at Rs20 and a ‘naan’ at Rs25 from September 28, 2022.

The Punjab government ended all kinds of subsidies on flour prices and increased the prices of wheat from 1765 to Rs2300 per 40-kilogram.

District Food Controller (DFC) Official Spokesman Muhammad Ali told ‘The News’ that the Punjab government has ended all kinds of subsidies on wheat. We were providing 40-kilogram subsidized wheat at Rs1750 but now after the ending of the subsidy we are providing 40-kilogram wheat at Rs2300, he claimed. We have started a crackdown against retail shopkeepers and flour mills they were selling ‘Atta’ at higher prices, he warned. Flour mill owners have also increased the prices of flour on their own while the district administration has completely failed to curb wheat smuggling to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan. Over 50 price control magistrates of the Rawalpindi district have also failed to control the

flour price hike and stop wheat smuggling.

Meanwhile, flour was also not available here in the government-run utility stores. Rawalpindi Naanbais Welfare Association (RNWA) Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi said that we have decided to increase the prices of roti and naan from September 28. Naanbais here in the federal capital, Islamabad have increased

the prices and selling a ‘roti’ at Rs20 and a ‘naan’ at Rs25, he claimed.

Three kinds of flour were selling here in open market shops, one kind of flour (low quality) was being sold at Rs1300, the second kind of flour (better quality) was available at Rs1600 and the third kind (best quality) flour was sold at Rs1800 to Rs2000 per 20-kilogram.