Storm Fiona slams into east Canada

MONTREAL: Powerful storm Fiona knocked out electricity to more than 500,000 homes on Saturday as it lashed east Canada with strong winds and heavy rains in conditions that police said were "like nothing we've ever seen".

Though downgraded from a hurricane, Storm Fiona still packed winds of 137-kms per hour as it barreled ashore in the early hours after battering the Caribbean, according to meteorologists.

In the province of Nova Scotia, more than 400,000 households were without electricity, Nova Scotia Power reported.

In neighboring Prince Edward Island, some 82,000 households lost power, with police in the provincial capital Charlottetown posting images of tangles of downed power lines and roofs punctured by felled trees.

"Conditions are like nothing we've ever seen," police tweeted. "It's incredible, there is no electricity, no wi-fi, no more network," said Charlottetown mayor Philip Brown on Radio-Canada TV.