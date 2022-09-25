Boy dies as car swept away in Australian floods

SYDNEY: Australian police on Saturday located the body of a five-year-old boy trapped in floods west of Sydney, the latest death from a prolonged period of heavy rainfall.

The boy and four other people had been travelling in a car that was swept into floodwaters late on Friday.

Police said four of the occupants, a 37-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and another young boy and a girl, managed to escape the vehicle and clung to a tree until help arrived.

"However, a five-year-old boy became trapped in the car before it submerged," New South Wales police said. After a desperate overnight search, the boy´s body was recovered from the vehicle.