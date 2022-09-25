Marcos lays out plans, wants to ‘reintroduce’ Philippines

NEW YORK: Looking to “reintroduce the Philippines" to the world, new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has ambitious plans for his nation on the international stage and at home - if, that is, the twin spectres of pandemic and climate change can be overcome or at least managed. And if he can surmount the legacies of two people: His predecessor, and his father.

He also wants to strengthen ties with both the United States and China - a delicate balancing act for the Southeast Asian nation — and, like many of his fellow leaders at the UN this week, called on the countries that have caused global warming to help less wealthy nations counteract its effects.