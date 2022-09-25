London professionals raise £200,000 for Pakistan flood victims

LONDON: A group of British Pakistani professionals working in London City collected over £200000 to help Pakistan flood victims.

The event at a restaurant was attended by over 250 professionals including lawyers, judges, accountants and businessmen, who donated to the charitable cause. The initiative was spearheaded by the city lawyer Faria Ali who brought international law and accountancy firms from across London to raise over £200,000.

Parliamentarians in attendance from the Labour and Conservative parties included Nusrat Ghani, Afzal Khan, Yasmin Qureshi, Naz Shah and Rushanara Ali. Circuit Judge Amjad Nawaz, Circuit Judge Azmat Nisa, Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram and others also attended the event and stressed the need for flood relief efforts.

The participants also heard first-hand accounts from Tufail Hussain, the UK Director of Islamic Relief and journalist Saima Mohsin who were in Sindh recently to report flood destruction.

Faria Ali, the organizer, commented: "I’m very grateful to all of the firms and individuals that have rallied around to raise funds for those affected by the floods in Pakistan. To date, £200,000 has been raised and we’re hoping to push on with this in the coming weeks and months to support longer-term recovery efforts. We are also exploring ways in which we can support the implementation of sustainable, preventative changes to prevent loss of lives and livelihoods going forwards.”

Faria Ali said the money will be spent in Pakistan through partner charities of the Disaster Emergency Committee.

Saima Mohsin and Tufail Hussain told the audience they were shocked to see Sindh submerged with whole towns and cities disappearing under the water.

Saima Mohsin said: “What I saw in Sindh was unimaginable. There was water everywhere. What used to be settled communities of people were turned into a sea of water. We saw water all over and millions of people in a completely helpless situation.”

Naz Shah MP, Yasmeen Qureshi MP and Afzal Khan MP also spoke and stressed the need for an increase in aid for Pakistan from the UK government.