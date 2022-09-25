Italy braces for potential far-right win

ROME: Italians on Saturday braced for seismic change, on the eve of an election forecast to hand Italy the most right-wing government since World War II.

Out with internationally respected Mario Draghi and in -- polls say -- with Eurosceptic Giorgia Meloni, head of the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, who is widely tipped to become the country´s first woman to head a government.

"The country is eager for a change, a new face," Wolfango Piccoli of the London-based political risk consultancy Teneo told AFP.

Italy is battling a series of crises, from rampant inflation and extreme weather events linked to climate change, to an energy crisis aggravated by the war in Ukraine.

The campaign, sparked by Draghi´s downfall in July, wrapped up on Friday, giving Italians a day of reprieve as electioneering is banned until the vote.