Spanish women’s players reject resignation claim

BARCELONA: Several members of Spain’s women’s team published a statement on Friday criticising the Spanish football federation (RFEF) for claiming they had decided to retire from international duty and for making details public from an email they had sent.

Late on Thursday the RFEF published a statement implying 15 players were threatening not to play unless coach Jorge Vilda was sacked, criticising them and saying they would not be considered for selection again unless they apologised and admitted their mistake.

However, the players, along with 2021 Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, who was not reported to be among those who sent the initial email to the RFEF, responded, saying they had not retired.

“In no case have we resigned from the Spanish national team as the RFEF points out in their official statement,” read the letter published by the players on social media. We have maintained and will continue to maintain an unquestionable commitment to the Spanish national team”.