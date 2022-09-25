Wood focused on World Cup readiness

KARACHI: England pacer Mark Wood has said workload management remains his priority as England build towards next month's T20 World Cup in Australia.

After nearly seven months on the sidelines, Mark Wood marked his return to international cricket with a searing display of matchwinning fast bowling in the third T20I against Pakistan at Karachi. His figures of 3 for 24 included the crucial early scalp of Babar Azam.

“You tend to be a bit fresh after seven months out,” Wood told Sky Sports afterwards.

“It's been a long time, and I felt very tired at the end. I know it's only a T20, but it's all the intensity of international cricket. But I'll rest up and be good again, hopefully in the future. The challenge now is obviously to back it up. Can I keep those speeds going?

“My body feels okay,” he said. “I'll probably live on an ice machine now.

“We'll have a down day tomorrow, with not much on, and then get ready for the next game. I don't know what the selection is going to be for the next game, or after that.

“What's important for me is that I don't want to go too hard now and then I'm not ready for Australia. I've got to peak at the right time, and then when it comes to that World Cup, I'm fit and firing.”