PCB increases retainers, match fee for domestic cricketers

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) has approved an increase in the retainers and match fee of the domestic cricketers for the 2022-2023 season.

The approval was made at the BOG meeting here on Saturday which was chaired by the PCB chief Ramiz Raja.

“The match fee of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy has been increased from Rs60,000 to Rs100,000, while match fee of the Pakistan Cup and the National T20 has been raised from Rs40,000 to Rs60,000, respectively. The non-playing members of the red and white-ball matches will now receive Rs40,000 (up by Rs16,000) and Rs20,000 (up by Rs4,000),” the PCB said.

“Likewise, match fee of the non-first-class four-day Cricket Associations Championship has been increased from Rs25,000 to Rs40,000, whereas the white-ball Cricket Associations Challenge and CA T20 match fee has been enhanced from Rs15,000 to Rs25,000. The non-playing members of the red and white-ball matches will receive Rs15,000 and Rs10,000, respectively,” it said.

The contracts will run from September 2022 to August 2023.

“The overall impact following these latest increases in retainers and match fees is that Category A+ and Category D players can now potentially earn between Rs4.3 million and Rs6.1 million, respectively. However, to make these earnings, the players will have to maintain the expected fitness levels and perform consistently so that they can feature in all league matches of the National T20, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and Pakistan Cup,” the PCB said.

These are projected numbers and have been calculated on the basis of 30 league matches being played across the three major PCB events and without adding the impact of any prize moneys. The total prize money of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is Rs17 million with the winners receiving Rs10 million, the champion of Pakistan Cup earning Rs5 million from a total purse of Rs9.3million and the winner of the National T20 getting richer by Rs5 million from a total pool of Rs8.7 million.

Players participating in the second division CA Championship (four-day non-first-class), CA Challenge (50-over) and CA T20 will have an opportunity to earn around Rs1.14 million through match fees and daily allowance payments.

“Domestic cricket is the backbone of Pakistan cricket and we need to continue to invest in it to make it a stronger and more attractive brand. In this relation, I am grateful to the BoG for supporting and approving the management’s recommendations,” the PCB Director High Performance Nadeem Khan said.

“The retainers and match fees have been increased to motivate and inspire cricketers to work harder round-the-year to maintain the required and expected levels of fitness and form, which forms the basis of retaining places in the contract list. Besides, the new incentives will also encourage them to give preference to our tournament over foreign leagues. Needless to remind everyone, PCB domestic events are a pathway to selection in the national side,” he added.