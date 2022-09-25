Halcyon days

Karachi once had the privilege of being called ‘The City of Lights’, on account of its vibrant nightlife. Flood lights in the parks and proper street lighting created a safe environment for adults and children alike. However, as time went on, the city began to lose its glittering reputation.

Nowadays, the streets are barely lit at night, encouraging thieves, and the parks have become a haven for drug addicts. KE should take some initiative to try and keep the streets lit at night and too help restore Karachi’s former reputation.

Hasnain Altaf

Karachi