14 wounded as two families scuffle using sticks, stones

LANDIKOTAL: At least 14 persons including five women were seriously injured when two groups scuffled in Pirokhel village in Landikotal on Friday, police said.

Turab Khan Shinwari from Landikotal Police Station told this scribe that the families of Mukaram Mian and Shahbaz Pirokhel first exchanged harsh words over the ownership of a piece of land. The land dispute between the families had been lingering on since long.

He said both parties used stones and sticks to beat each other, leaving at least 14 persons wounded. He said five women were also among those injured.

Two of the injured were shifted to Peshawar due to their serious condition. Police arrested 10 persons from both parties.