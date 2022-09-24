Oil consumption up 13 percent to 19.92 million tonnes in FY21

ISLAMABAD: The consumption of petroleum products (for energy and non-energy needs) in FY2021 surged 12.95 percent to 19.92 million tonnes over FY2020’s 17.63 million tonnes, led by power generation and followed by transportation, agriculture, and industry, a report said on Friday.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) report titled 'State of the Regulated Petroleum Industry 2020-21' said the power sector’s consumption surged 41.7 percent as it burnt 2.16 million tonnes of petroleum products to generate electricity in FY2021 against 1.53 million tonnes recorded in FY2020. The petroleum products usage in the transport sector jumped 13.12 percent to 15.83 million tonnes in the period under review, while agriculture sector’s consumption increased 12.59 percent and industrial 6.56 percent in FY2021.

The report, however, said the oil consumption by domestic, export, and government sectors declined 82.37 percent, 37.73 percent, and 30 percent respectively.

It further said that in FY2021 furnace oil consumption increased 23.27 percent, high-speed diesel 17 percent, MS (including HOBC) 12.7 percent, while aviation fuel, light diesel oil, and Kerosene consumption went down 48 percent, 22.9 percent, and 16.8 percent respectively.

In FY2021, the state-run Pakistan State Oil (PSO) increased its market share by three percentage points from 44 percent in FY2020 to 47 percent in Fy2021.

The import of crude oil increased by 27.82 percent in FY2021, as compared to the previous year’s 8.66 million tonnes from 6.77 million tons reported in FY2020. The import of finished petroleum products increased by 23.70 percent (10.02 million tonnes from 8.10 million tonnes). However, the import of Aviation Fuel declined by 72 percent from 0.17 to 0.05 million tonnes during the same period.

In the year under review, refineries’ total production increased 14.48 percent to 10.66 million tonnes as compared to 9.31 million tonnes in FY2020.

Pak-Arab Refinery Company (PARCO) production increased 55 percent to 4.42 million tonnes, followed by Attock Refinery Ltd, up 18 percent to 1.84 million tonnes, and Pakistan Refinery Limited’s output rose 2.55 percent to 1.21 million tonnes.

On the other hand, Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited production declined 20 percent to 1.7 million tonnes, while that of National Refinery Limited fell 7 percent to 1.45 million tonnes. The Oil Marketing Companies set up their infrastructure in the form of storage facilities and built a storage capacity of 0.58 million tonnes for MS (petrol) and 0.88 million tonnes for HSD (high-speed diesel) at various depots spread over the country by the end of FY2021.

In FY2021 the indigenous gas production declined by over six percent to 2,006 MMCFD from 2,138 MMCFD in FY2020, whereas its consumption increased by over five percent to 3,884 MMCFD from 3,683 MMCFD in FY2019.

The country has a huge network of 13,768 Km of transmission and 191,478 Km of distribution gas pipelines providing natural gas to domestic, industrial, commercial, and transport sectors. The gas utilities expanded their transmission and distribution network to cater to the demand of their new consumers. The SNGPL and SSGCL extended their transmission network by 37 Km and 17 Km respectively during FY 2020-21. Similarly, SNGPL extended its distribution network by 7,141 Km and SSGCL by 929 Km during the same period.

SNGPL has connected 371,618 new consumers during FY 2020-21 reaching to 7.41 million total consumers on its network. Whereas, SSGCL has added 95,436 new connections making a total of 3.21 million consumers on its network. Overall, there were 10.62 million natural gas consumers in the country by the end of financial year 2020-21.

The main consumer of natural gas was the power sector, consuming over 30 percent (1,305 MMCFD), followed by the domestic sector with 20 percent (862 MMCFD), fertiliser 19 percent (829 MMCFD), general industry eight percent (365 MMCFD), and captive power five percent (203 MMCFD) of the total gas consumed during FY 2020-21.