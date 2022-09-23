 
Friday September 23, 2022
National

Grenade attack on Shehryar Afridi’s house

By News Desk
September 23, 2022

KOHAT: Terrorists attacked former Interior Minister and Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi’s home. According to police, unidentified people threw a grenade at Afridi’s house, but it fell near the gate of the house and exploded. No death or injury was reported in the incident.

