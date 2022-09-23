MPA for revoking liquor permits in the name of minorities

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly Thursday saw a heated debate on liquor permits while a minority MPA demanded revoking permits released in the name of minorities. PMLN MPA Khalil Tahir Sindhu said that using the name of minorities in awarding liquor permits was not right and all such permits should be taken back. Other legislators alleged that drug use was rising in Lahore and liquor was easily available in hotels.
KOHAT: Terrorists attacked former Interior Minister and Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi’s home....
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed grief over death of former foreign secretary Dr Humayun Khan...
ISLAMABAD: Türkiye on Thursday dispatched two more “Kindness Trains” loaded with relief goods for victims of the...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister of...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will celebrate his 72nd birthday in Manhattan today as the day coincides...
RAHIMYAR KHAN: Condemning the Transgender Protection Act, President Pakistan Democratic Movement Maulana...
Comments