Friday September 23, 2022
National

MPA for revoking liquor permits in the name of minorities

By News Desk
September 23, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly Thursday saw a heated debate on liquor permits while a minority MPA demanded revoking permits released in the name of minorities. PMLN MPA Khalil Tahir Sindhu said that using the name of minorities in awarding liquor permits was not right and all such permits should be taken back. Other legislators alleged that drug use was rising in Lahore and liquor was easily available in hotels.

