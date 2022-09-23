AJK president seeks OIC’s proactive role for Kashmir cause

MUZAFFARABAD/NEW YORK: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the international community should play its much-needed role to help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute, the main cause of bloodshed and human rights violations in the region.

He said this in his address to the special meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the United Nations here in New York Thursday where the OIC Secretary General Hussain Ibrahim Taha, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Nigeria and other Islamic countries were also present.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhr said that the OIC has always supported the Kashmiris’ just cause and condemned the human rights violations being committed by the Indian forces in Kashmir. Under the given circumstances, the president said there was a dire need for the international community, especially the OIC, to use its influence to stop the ongoing atrocities in IIOJ&K.

Barrister Chaudhary said that India had issued fake domiciles to more than 42 million non-state Hindus to change the population ratio in Occupied Kashmir. Referring to the delimitation of constituencies, he said that the BJP government was changing the entire electoral landscape of the region to install a Hindu Chief Minister in the state.