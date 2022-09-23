Rashid receives ‘threatening call’ at Lal Haveli

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid has claimed that he received a ‘threatening call’ on his residence Lal Haveli’s landline number, reported local media.

The AML chief filed a report of the call at Kohsar Police Station. The former Interior Minister provided the number who threatened him over the call. “ I have filed a complaint against the threat call, informed relevant officials too” Sheikh Rashid said.

Earlier on Tuesday, PTI decided to lodge a series of cases against the top government personalities over alleged violations of Official Secrets Act, threat calls to party workers and Shahbaz Gill torture allegations.

Former interior minister on Thursday said that poor are struggling to buy wheat flour, while rulers are enjoying in 7-star hotels in the United States of America. Sheikh Rashid, in a tweet, said that Islamabad has been turned into an open jail and claimed that government, in order to protect its rule, will fire tear gas on masses through drones, reported local media.

The PTI ally further claimed that a decision will soon be reached that whether country will head towards early polls or to a dead end.