Ninth Judicial Conference begins today

ISLAMABAD: The 9th Judicial Conference will open Friday (today) under the auspices of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee at the Supreme Court.

The conference has been organised by the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan under the title “Administration of Justice: 75 years - Reflecting on the Past and Looking towards the Future.” It will focus on the role of various stakeholders in the administration of justice, global challenges, dispute settlement mechanisms, and delivery of justice in the era of digital advancement.

Several scholars and experts from around the world will exchange their views on critical issues providing valuable insights on how to face the emerging challenges. The conference will be attended by the judicial fraternity, government officials, jurists, scholars, intellectuals and lawyers from the country and abroad. They would

deliberate on the Role of the judiciary in maintaining rule of law and upholding the supremacy of the Constitution, (2) Where do we go from here: Role of police, prosecution, and lawyers in the administration of justice, (3) Current global challenges and responsibilities of the judiciary, (4) economic challenges and disputes settlement mechanisms: Legislative response and the roadmap for the future, and (5) justice and digital advancement: What lies ahead.

Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial will address the conference on “Role of Judiciary in maintaining rule of law and upholding the supremacy of the Constitution.” This will be followed by other sessions to be held on September 24, and the Chief Justice of Pakistan will conclude the conference too.