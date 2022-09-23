Japanese envoy calls on Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Japan Wada Mitsuhiro called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Thursday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and collaboration/partnership in humanitarian measures were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan values Japan’s role in global and regional affairs and looks forward to enhancing its bilateral relationship with Japan. The ambassador expressed grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He offered full support to the people of Pakistan. He also appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas. The COAS thanked Japan’s support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners should be vital in the rescue/rehabilitation of the flood victims.