Defamation case: Mubasher’s plea for exemption from appearance rejected

KARACHI: A Karachi court on Thursday in defamation case rejected Mubasher Lucman’s plea seeking exemption from appearance and issued a non-bailable warrant for him.
The case of false accusation and defamation filed by JS Bank and JSCL was taken up by Additional District and Sessions Judge South Mrs Fateh Mubeen Nizam against Aqeel Karim Dhedi, Mubasher Lucman, Iftikhar Shafi, Muhammad Ali and Khalil Masood.
The plaintiff’s lawyer appeared before the court. Accused Aqeel Karim Dhedi and Muhammad Ali were absent. However, their lawyer appeared and filed a request for exemption from attendance, which was granted by the court, giving a final deadline.
Accused Lucman was also absent but his lawyer appeared before the court and filed a plea for exemption from appearance. However, the court rejected the plea and issued a notice for non-bailable warrant.
