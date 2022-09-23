Poster of ‘Daro,’ another character from ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt,’ released

KARACHI: The poster of ‘Daro,’ Humaima Malick’s character for ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt,’ has been released to the audience, while previously the team had unveiled Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Mahira Khan’s characters’ posters of a movie sets to release on October 13.



Humaima Malick’s character will portray a daring lady with dark eye and a dagger to compliment her look and the actress will be seen playing a strong and bold woman having traits that are not common in her times. The audience is excited to see the way Humaima’s character will be portrayed.

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ is one of the most expensive movies of Pakistan with VFX expertise and star cast. The film has been directed by Bilal Lashari, who is well known in the film industry for his directorial debut of the film ‘Waar,’ under the joint venture of Encyclomedia & Lashari Films in association with AAA Motion Pictures.

The screenplay has been written by Bilal Lashari and dialogues by Nasir Adeeb, and as ‘The legend of Maula Jutt’ is a remake of the original 1979’s ‘Maula Jatt’. Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Ali Azmat, and Faris Shafi are among other actors of the film. The filmmakers have partnered with the Pakistan’s largest media group and an important contributor to the cinemas’ revival, the Geo Films, as their presenting partner. The film will be distributed locally by Nadeem Mandviwalla of Mandviwalla Entertainment, while MovieGoers Entertainment will distribute the film internationally.