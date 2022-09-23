Outbreak of waterborne diseases: 21 more perish in Sindh’s flooded areas

SUKKUR/KARACHI: Some 21 more people, including 12 children, died of waterborne diseases, such as gastroenteritis and malaria, on Thursday in different flood-affected areas of Sindh. This is the second disaster to strike the flood victims.

According to reports, four people died of malaria in village Muhammad Sadiq Noonari in Thulh city, Jacobabad, who were identified as Ali Sher Buriro, Abdul Hameed Buriro, Owais Brohi, Kunj Lashari, while an old woman died of malaria in village Abdul Hameed Jafari of UC Sherwah.

Besides, four more people, including two from gastro and two from malaria, died in Qambar at a relief camp set up for the flood victims in Boys’ Degree College.

Rasheeda Chandio’s 10-year-old daughter died of malaria, while Ali Jan, a 50-year-old resident of village Qadir Bakhsh, died of gastroenteritis. Seven-year-old Rehan Sheikh of Khairpur district died of gastro, while Hamza Lund died of malaria. Seven-year-old Ghulam Qadir Sanani, a resident of the police post near Faqir Muhammad Sanani Buledi of Shahdadkot, died of gastroenteritis, 40-year-old Abdullah Solangi died of malaria in Kotri and Mir Muhammad Chandio died due to gastroenteritis. The reports said five-year-old Jay Bharti and her four-year-old sister Gauri Kolhi died of gastroenteritis in Mirwah Gorchani. A person identified as Walidad died of malaria at a relief camp in Setharija, while two children died of gastroenteritis at a relief camp in Saghyoon, Khairpur.

The NDMA said the number of the injured persons has soared to 12,862, adding that 1,017,423 cattle have died in the flood across the country. The water level has started to decline in Manchhar Lake as local administration works to reopen roads and highways that were submerged by the floodwaters. Pakistan received 391mm of rain more than the 30 years’ average in July and August. The figure climbed to 466 for one of the worst-affected areas of Sindh.