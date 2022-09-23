Committees formed at UC level to assess flood damage in Sindh, says Sharjeel

karachi: The Sindh government has formed joint survey committees at the union council level to assess the damages caused by recent rains and floods in the affected areas. Representatives of the district administration, Pakistan Army, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the secretary of the relevant union council would be part of those committees.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon revealed this in a statement issued on Thursday. He said that more than one committee could also be formed in a union council considering the scale of flood damages.

He explained that for monitoring the joint survey committees, a district supervisory committee had also been formed under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner. The other members of the supervisory committee included the district SSP, military liaison officer, representatives of NDMA, SPARCO and PDMA, and local government assistant director.

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput has announced that the joint survey committees would start functioning on September 26. In the first phase, surveys would kick off in Sukkur, Ghotki and Kashmore districts.

The information minister said that 17 more deaths have been reported from the flood-affected areas, after which the death toll had reached 724. He added that 8,422 people had so far been injured due to the recent rains and floods.