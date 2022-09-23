DRAP to solve chemists’ problems

Rawalpindi : Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has announced to solve the problems faced by chemists by recognising the right of legal profit margin, says a press release.

Under the leadership of Chemists and Druggists Association (Punjab) Chairman Zahid Bakhtawari, Sirajuddin, Arshad Awan, Chaudhry Imran Rasheed, Qaiser Masood, Najibullah Khan, Mian Tariq Saeed, Usman Hafeez, Zakaria Qureshi, Ashfaq Sarwar, Sheikh Abdul Jabbar held a meeting with Chief Executive Drug Regulatory Authority Asim Rauf.

Zahid Bakhtavari said that the decision to maintain the legal profit margin of chemists is welcome. He demanded that online buying and selling of medicines should be declared illegal and the profit margin of chemists should be made 25%.

The Drug Regulatory Authority chief executive said that the legal profit margin of 15 per cent of chemists on medicines will be maintained and the chief executive Asim Rauf gave a clear assurance of solving the problems faced by the chemist community.

He said that online buying and selling of medicines is illegal under the Drug Act. He added that soon a high-level meeting of the health department will be held, in which the top officials of all the provinces of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will participate and would inform about all the problems faced by the chemists so that a clear policy can be formulated on the problems and issues faced by the chemists.

Zahid Bakhtarvi, presenting demands to the Chief Executive Asim Rauf, said that in the current financial conditions, it has become difficult for any chemist to run his business on a 70-year profit margin. The profit margin should be at least 25%.