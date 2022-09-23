KP Integrated Tourism project: Workshop on public-private partnership concludes

PESHAWAR: A 3-day training workshop on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) concluded here on Thursday under the aegis of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism (KITE) Project of the provincial government.

Attended by 60 officials from the KP Department of Tourism, the Directorates of Archaeology, Sports, and the Culture and Tourism Authority, training was imparted on the basics of PPP at the workshop.

Tauseef Khalid, the project director KITE, initiated the training session by stating that public officials were encouraged to understand and utilize the avenue of PPP in the wake of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Private Partnership Act, 2020.

He added that the PPP framework allowed the government to enter into financial partnerships with private parties for reduced public expenditure and enhanced efficiency. Topics under discussion were transaction structures and legal framework, PPP structuring, contract negotiations and contract management.

Led by Barrister Ali Asghar Khan, an expert on PPPs, the session was augmented by the sharing and exchange of ideas and suggestions on the matter. The expert observed that KP had been blessed with unparalleled potential and highlighted that these opportunities required effective management.

Certificates and shields were distributed among the attendees to appreciate their participation and commemorate the first such session of its kind.