Rulers warned against arresting Imran

PARACHINAR: A lawmaker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday warned the rulers to refrain from arresting ex-premier Imran Khan or else they would launch a strong agitation movement against the government.
Speaking at a press conference, Member Provincial Assembly Syed Iqbal Mian along with PTI workers and activists, including Syed Jaffar Hussain, Mehdi Hussain Bangash, Syed Sajid Hussain said that if the rulers did not change its attitude then they would launch a strong protest movement against the government across the country.
“We cannot tolerate the mean tactics adopted by the rulers against former prime minister Imran Khan and the government must stop the vilification campaign against him,” the lawmaker said, adding that he was a leader of international stature and cannot be bowed down through political victimisation.
PESHAWAR: A 3-day training workshop on Public-Private Partnership concluded here on Thursday under the aegis of the...
PESHAWAR: Apart from going after terrorists and foiling attacks on cops and civilians, the capital city police have...
PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding was signed between Khyber Medical University and Burns & Plastic Surgery...
MANSEHRA: The Abbottabad circuit bench of the Peshawar High Court on Thursday ordered the release of the Jamiat...
MARDAN: District police have launched an educational campaign against drugs by organising seminars at educational...
PESHAWAR: Administrators of private educational institutions have warned the government to launch a protest movement...
Comments