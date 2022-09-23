Rulers warned against arresting Imran

PARACHINAR: A lawmaker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday warned the rulers to refrain from arresting ex-premier Imran Khan or else they would launch a strong agitation movement against the government.

Speaking at a press conference, Member Provincial Assembly Syed Iqbal Mian along with PTI workers and activists, including Syed Jaffar Hussain, Mehdi Hussain Bangash, Syed Sajid Hussain said that if the rulers did not change its attitude then they would launch a strong protest movement against the government across the country.

“We cannot tolerate the mean tactics adopted by the rulers against former prime minister Imran Khan and the government must stop the vilification campaign against him,” the lawmaker said, adding that he was a leader of international stature and cannot be bowed down through political victimisation.