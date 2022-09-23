128 gangs of street criminals busted in eight months

PESHAWAR: Apart from going after terrorists and foiling attacks on cops and civilians, the capital city police have busted 128 gangs of street criminals during actions in the last eight months, officials said on Thursday.

“Along with going after terrorists, target killers and extortionists, the Capital City Police conducted aggressive operations against street criminals, drug mafias, land grabbers and those wanted for murders and attempted murders in the last eight months,” Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ijaz Khan told a press conference at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines on Thursday.

SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi and SSP Investigation Shahzada Kokab Farooq were also present on the occasion.

The CCPO Peshawar said special operations were conducted against the street criminals and 128 gangs were busted and their cases sent to courts.

“In operations against drug mafia in Peshawar and Khyber district, 14 drug factories were unearthed and destroyed while 8505 dealers and peddlers were arrested. Police recovered 258 kilograms of ice, 365kg heroin, 2683kg hashish, 683kg opium and over 10,000 ecstasy pills,” said Ijaz Khan.

The Peshawar police chief said his officers and jawans faced 13 attacks in the city while performing duty during the current year in which six policemen were martyred while nine sustained injuries. He said eight terrorists were killed in encounter with police while 62 extortionists were held.

“Apart from the Koocha Risaldar suicide attack, attacks on Sikh and minority leaders, murder of a station house officer and other cops, a number of high profile cases were worked out by the police successfully. Several attacks were also foiled by apprehending the terrorists before they could hit their target that saved scores of lives of innocent people,” said the CCPO.

He informed that three suicide jackets and 23 hand grenades were recovered while attacks on a church in Kohati, imambargah in Hayatabad, a number of attacks on police and attack on Muharram processions were foiled. A number of attacks were also foiled during operations by the Khyber district police, which is also part of the capital city police administration.

Ijaz Khan added that the cases of assaults and murder of children in Saddar, the murder of seminary teacher in Badaber, attacks on transgender and other cases were also worked out within few days.

The official said accountability of the force as well as rewarding those performing well also continued during the year.

He informed 60 policemen were dismissed while action was taken against 1278 others on different complaints while 2073 were rewarded for performing well. He said police not only performed well against criminals but also helped people during the recent floods and other occasions.

The police chief said 396 cases pending for long were registered to provide victims some relief. He added that an increase in murder and attempted murder was recorded in the last three months and police are working as to what were the factors behind it.

He added that police also continued service delivery through dispute resolution councils, police access service, holding khuli kutcherry and encouraging jirgas of elders to settle around 796 old fueds. He added the DRCs are being further strengthened while steps are being taken to settle old blood feuds through jirgas.