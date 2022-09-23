 
Friday September 23, 2022
Peshawar

Cop martyred

By Our Correspondent
September 23, 2022

JAMRUD: A cop was martyred by unidentified assailants here on Thursday.

Sources said the assailants opened fire on Mohsin Jan in Nayeeabadi area of Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district. As a result, he embraced martyrdom. The police have registered a case against the unknown accused and started an investigation.

