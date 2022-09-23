Cop martyred

JAMRUD: A cop was martyred by unidentified assailants here on Thursday.
Sources said the assailants opened fire on Mohsin Jan in Nayeeabadi area of Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district. As a result, he embraced martyrdom. The police have registered a case against the unknown accused and started an investigation.
PESHAWAR: A 3-day training workshop on Public-Private Partnership concluded here on Thursday under the aegis of the...
PARACHINAR: A lawmaker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday warned the rulers to refrain from arresting...
PESHAWAR: Apart from going after terrorists and foiling attacks on cops and civilians, the capital city police have...
PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding was signed between Khyber Medical University and Burns & Plastic Surgery...
MANSEHRA: The Abbottabad circuit bench of the Peshawar High Court on Thursday ordered the release of the Jamiat...
MARDAN: District police have launched an educational campaign against drugs by organising seminars at educational...
