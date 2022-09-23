Jewellers to observe strike against sales tax

LAHORE:A number of jewellers organisations from across the country have announced observing complete shutdown strike from October 01, 2022 against levy of sales tax.
Addressing a press conference here Thursday, members of All Pakistan Sarafa-Gems & Jewellers Group said that they would give a week time to the government for withdrawing 3 per cent sales tax on jewellery shops having an area over 300 square feet. They said that they wanted a positive solution to the problems; otherwise, jewellers across Pakistan would go on an indefinite strike from October 01, 2022.
