Around 150 migrants found abandoned in truck in Mexico

MEXICO CITY: More than 150 Central American migrants were found abandoned in an overcrowded truck in southern Mexico, authorities said on Thursday.
A routine inspection led to the discovery of 144 Guatemalans, six Nicaraguans and three Salvadorans in the vehicle left near a highway, the security secretary in the state of Chiapas said.
They received medical care and food before being handed over to the immigration authorities, the secretary said. Officials in Chiapas, which borders Guatemala, have stepped up efforts to find US-bound migrants traveling in trucks -- one of the most dangerous methods used by people smugglers in Mexico.
SANAA: Thousands of troops paraded in Sanaa as Yemen’s Huthi rebels marked the eighth anniversary of their seizure...
DAMASCUS: The Syrian authorities found the bodies of 15 migrants in waters off the port city of Tartus on Thursday,...
NEW YORK: Japan on Thursday announced that it will lift tough Covid restrictions on foreign tourists, reopening the...
PARIS: French police have busted a major people-smuggling ring that has been sending migrants to Britain in dinghies,...
PARIS: Astronomers said on Thursday they have spotted a hot bubble of gas spinning clockwise around the black hole at...
UNITED NATIONS: Veteran journalist Christiane Amanpour said on Thursday that an interview with Iranian President...
Comments