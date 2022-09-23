Around 150 migrants found abandoned in truck in Mexico

MEXICO CITY: More than 150 Central American migrants were found abandoned in an overcrowded truck in southern Mexico, authorities said on Thursday.

A routine inspection led to the discovery of 144 Guatemalans, six Nicaraguans and three Salvadorans in the vehicle left near a highway, the security secretary in the state of Chiapas said.

They received medical care and food before being handed over to the immigration authorities, the secretary said. Officials in Chiapas, which borders Guatemala, have stepped up efforts to find US-bound migrants traveling in trucks -- one of the most dangerous methods used by people smugglers in Mexico.