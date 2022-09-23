Fossil fuels make up 90% of Middle East air pollution

PARIS: More than 90 percent of harmful air pollution in the Middle East and parts of North Africa comes from fossil fuels, according to research on Thursday that showed the region "permanently exceeded" dangerous air quality levels.
The World Health Organisation this year said the MENA region had some of the poorest air quality on Earth. The long-standing assumption was that the smog choking most of the region’s cities was primarily composed of desert sand, given their location on the world’s "dust belt" where there are frequently more than 20 major sand storms each year.
In 2017, an international team of researchers set off on an epic voyage across the eastern Mediterranean to analyse air quality. They found that the vast majority of small particles -- resulting in greater health risk -- were manmade, mainly from the production and use of fossil fuels.
SANAA: Thousands of troops paraded in Sanaa as Yemen’s Huthi rebels marked the eighth anniversary of their seizure...
DAMASCUS: The Syrian authorities found the bodies of 15 migrants in waters off the port city of Tartus on Thursday,...
NEW YORK: Japan on Thursday announced that it will lift tough Covid restrictions on foreign tourists, reopening the...
PARIS: French police have busted a major people-smuggling ring that has been sending migrants to Britain in dinghies,...
MEXICO CITY: More than 150 Central American migrants were found abandoned in an overcrowded truck in southern Mexico,...
PARIS: Astronomers said on Thursday they have spotted a hot bubble of gas spinning clockwise around the black hole at...
Comments