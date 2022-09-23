No freedom sans justice

This letter refers to the article ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ (September 18, 2022) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ begins with a strong and independent judiciary that can deliver true justice. Criminals easily get bail, while the rich and influential escape justice by hiring expensive lawyers. The absence of affordable and timely dispensation of justice inhibits people from participation in state affairs and, resultantly, a coterie of influential and powerful individuals are free to claim the citadel of power.
Transgressions by the rulers are more serious than when committed by ordinary people. The law is the same for all but those who wield authority and are responsible for defending the law should be dealt with harshly if they choose to betray their sacred trust. The justice system empowers the people and, if upheld, the writer’s concerns about debt slavery, balanced budget etc would disappear.
Arif Majeed
Karachi
The unceasing increase in petrol prices threatens to break the backs of the people of Pakistan. Petrol is being sold...
Pakistan is heavily dependent on the Western global institutions for economic survival. A significant chunk of the...
Given the squalid living conditions that the victims of the floods in Sindh are being forced to endure, they are...
Alarmingly, there has been a resurgence in terrorist activities in the Swat valley in recent days. Recently, six...
Sindh is facing a food crisis due to the recent floods. Sindh produces a third of the country's food supply, but much...
Had our myopic rulers introduced better flood-warning systems and other preventative measures, Pakistan may have been...
Comments