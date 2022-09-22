One killed over water dispute

MANSEHRA: A man was killed over a dispute related to water supply in the Chagri area of Oghi on Wednesday.
Niaz Mohammad and his brothers Gul Naz and Mohammed Fahad exchanged harsh words with Mehraj Mohammad and later injured him seriously.The locals rushed him to Civil Hospital Oghi where doctors pronounced him dead and handed the body over to his family.
The Oghi police, after lodging an FIR, started raids to arrest the accused who had managed to flee following the incident.
