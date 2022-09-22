NA speaker terms peace indispensable for economic uplift

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (VA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that peace is indispensable to economic progress and development in the country.

He said that religion Islam stressed upon propagation of peace in the world. He added that the beloved Prophet (Peace be upon him) has been the symbol of peace for all mankind. He expressed these views in his message on International Day of Peace, which is observed across the world on 21st September under the theme “End racism, Build peace”.

The NA speaker said that Pakistan being an advocate of peace had also been at the forefront to strengthen peace in the region, especially in Afghanistan where it played a significant role in the Afghan peace process and supported the evacuation of different nationals during the Afghan withdrawal.

NA speaker underscored the importance of living together with affection, empathy, and brotherhood irrespective of colour, class, or religion. He reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to strengthening peace and stability by playing a positive role in the region. He urged all political parties to promote peace and tolerance in society for the prosperity of the country.