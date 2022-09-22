Hidden costs

Given the poor quality of Karachi’s roads, they have sustained serious damage from the recent monsoon rains. This has both increased the risk of serious and fatal accidents and time spent in traffic. Due to the recent rise in fuel prices and the petroleum levy, long hours spent stuck in traffic can become a heavy financial liability for commuters.

The Sindh government cannot ignore the state of the roads and delay repairs any longer. Fixing the roads will not only reduce the chances of deadly accidents but can also be a much-needed source of financial relief for Pakistanis as they will have to spend less on petrol when the flow of traffic improves.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi