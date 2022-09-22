Beyond good grades

If we are to close the learning gaps caused by the protracted period of school closures, we now, more than ever, need to focus on student well-being. Within their homes and communities, a significant number of young people have experienced loss and sadness. No matter which pathway or topic concentration they select, teaching emotional self-regulation and well-being as part of the curriculum benefits students in many ways. Several schools have already adopted this approach. Numerous programs have been started, from early exercise to mindfulness and meditation. However, none of them can be referred to as a system designed to promote emotional well-being over the long term.

A carefully developed curriculum and considerate classroom strategies can result in beneficial and long-lasting improvement in various areas, including self-regulation of emotions, managing stress and loneliness, resolving conflict, and confronting bullying. Students are given a chance to talk about themselves in classrooms that promote emotional well-being. They discover that their perspectives are respected and that their learning environment values them. Students in good emotional and social health are more likely to get along with one another, make wise judgments, establish reasonable objectives for themselves, and positively impact others’ learning.

Muhammad Usama Shoaib

Rahim Yar Khan