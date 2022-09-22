Elite vs poor

Undoubtedly, the people of Sindh, in particular the poor, have been stuck in a quagmire for many years. Sadly, they are deprived of basic necessities such as food, water and electricity. Good education and a sound health system are a distant dream. Sadly, Pakistan, despite being a democratic country, is devoid of a true democratic system.
Although we have a right to vote, many Pakistanis, especially in the rural areas, are unable to exercise this right freely due to the malign influence of the elites. Nowhere is this more visible than in Sindh.
Farooque Panhwar
Sukkur
