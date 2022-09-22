Temporary solution

Since June 2022, around 33 million Pakistanis have been impacted in some way by the floods, with over a million losing their homes. Many are in dire need of shelter, food and medicine, but the delivery of aid has been delayed.
Given the urgency of the situation, perhaps it would be feasible to use government buildings as temporary shelter for the affectees, at least until a sufficient number of tents arrive.
Syeda Munazza Batool
Karachi
Drugs and drug dealers are destroying our country. A 2013 report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime...
I want to express my deep concern about climate change in Pakistan and how it is affecting millions of poor people....
Given the poor quality of Karachi’s roads, they have sustained serious damage from the recent monsoon rains. This...
If we are to close the learning gaps caused by the protracted period of school closures, we now, more than ever, need...
The recent increase in electricity bills and fuel adjustment charges is condemnable. The heavy bills have led to a...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Balancing politics’ which discusses the current political deadlock between...
