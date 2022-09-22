Temporary solution

Since June 2022, around 33 million Pakistanis have been impacted in some way by the floods, with over a million losing their homes. Many are in dire need of shelter, food and medicine, but the delivery of aid has been delayed.

Given the urgency of the situation, perhaps it would be feasible to use government buildings as temporary shelter for the affectees, at least until a sufficient number of tents arrive.

Syeda Munazza Batool

Karachi