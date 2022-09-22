Clearing house

Our national airline was a profitable entity Air Marshal Nur Khan was heading it. He took over with the pledge that there would be no political interference and, during his tenure, it was our national pride and one of the best airlines in the world. Upon his departure, PIA became a hub of politics. Overstaffing, wasteful expenditures and political interference turned it into a loss-making enterprise and a national embarrassment.
There is a need for an aggressive clean-up operation with the aim of making the airline profitable by cutting wasteful expenditures and redundant staff, freeing up more funds to improve quality and customer service.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
Drugs and drug dealers are destroying our country. A 2013 report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime...
I want to express my deep concern about climate change in Pakistan and how it is affecting millions of poor people....
Given the poor quality of Karachi’s roads, they have sustained serious damage from the recent monsoon rains. This...
If we are to close the learning gaps caused by the protracted period of school closures, we now, more than ever, need...
The recent increase in electricity bills and fuel adjustment charges is condemnable. The heavy bills have led to a...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Balancing politics’ which discusses the current political deadlock between...
Comments