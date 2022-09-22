Clearing house

Our national airline was a profitable entity Air Marshal Nur Khan was heading it. He took over with the pledge that there would be no political interference and, during his tenure, it was our national pride and one of the best airlines in the world. Upon his departure, PIA became a hub of politics. Overstaffing, wasteful expenditures and political interference turned it into a loss-making enterprise and a national embarrassment.

There is a need for an aggressive clean-up operation with the aim of making the airline profitable by cutting wasteful expenditures and redundant staff, freeing up more funds to improve quality and customer service.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu