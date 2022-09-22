Roadside food vendor killed

A man was shot dead and two others were wounded in separate incidents of firing on Wednesday. According to the Korangi police, 50-year-old Anwar Yaqoob was sleeping at his house in Ghareeb Nawaz Colony when two persons opened fire on him from a window of his house. He was shot once and died on the spot. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. They suspected that the man, who was a roadside food vendor, was killed due to personal enmity.

Separately, 22-year-old Jalal Khan was wounded in a firing incident in North Nazimabad, the Sharae Noor Jahan police said. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). The police said the incident took place due to aerial at a wedding ceremony in the area. Nadeem, 30, was shot and injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Orangi Town. He was taken to the ASH.