Days-old body of woman found in Lines Area house

A woman who acted in reenactment television dramas was found dead on Wednesday under mysterious circumstances at a house in Lines Area within the limits of the Brigade police station.
She was identified as 50-year-old Nasreen, wife of Tehzeeb. Police said the deceased woman was a government school teacher and was also associated with the showbiz industry as she worked as an actor for reenactment dramas on different television channels.
The body lied in the house for multiple days before the stench made the neighbours suspicious. After they informed police about it, a police team reached the property and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.
Police said the woman lived alone in the rented house as her husband lived with his second wife but would often visit her. They added that the body was a few days old and the cause of death would be ascertained in the post-mortem report.
