UK HC says looking forward to cricket team’s tour since his posting

KARACHI: The UK High Commissioner in Pakistan, Christian Turner, has said that he was waiting for England’s team tour of Pakistan since he arrived in the country.

In an exclusive interview to Geo News on the sidelines of the first T20I between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium, the British high commissioner said that both countries had been through difficult times recently and hoped that cricket would give everyone a big lift.

“I couldn’t be happier, 17 years. We’ve been waiting three years of hard work. I said when I arrived in Pakistan three years ago, I wanted to bring them back. A lot of people have helped make that happen. Huge credit to the PCB for all their work and the ECB, both cricket boards have been fantastic. So, I really couldn’t be happier for both countries today,” he said when asked about his excitement on the series.

“It’s been a difficult few weeks for both countries, the devastating floods here you’ve seen the proceeds from tonight’s game go to flood relief and the England team have donated as well. So that’s a big moment. And of course, for the UK we’ve lost our queen, her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. So, I really hope tonight’s game gives everyone a big lift,” Turner added.

Replying to a question, the British high commissioner said that cricket unites nations and the England team’s decision to donate to Pakistan flood relief sends the message of solidarity. “It’s cricket that ties us together like so many things. And, and we really are together at this point that is difficult for Pakistan and also the UK,” he said. Turner had expressed his unhappiness when England had called off Pakistan’s tour last year. He said that his job was to make this tour happen, was to bring all the people together who make such tours happen.

“The Pakistan Board, Ramiz Raja and his team have done a great job to prepare for this. And indeed, the England board, adding on two extra matches. So, we’ve have now 7 T20s, it’s very congested 10 days actually, before the World Cup and then returning for the Test,” he highlighted

Talking about the cricketing aspect of the Pakistan vs England series, the British high commissioner said that he was expecting exciting games. “In a series like this, Pakistan could go or England could go several games up. It won’t be over till the last match. It’s going to be a fascinating contest. Both teams are deep. There’re a few injuries on both sides. I think the pitches hold up. I’m quite interested to see what happens tonight when the spinners come on,” he said.

When asked who he is supporting, Turner displayed his specially-designed shirt which displayed England one side and Pakistan the other side. “This is a good question. Let me show you. Of course. I have my England shirts, but just in case things go well for Pakistan. I’m a diplomat. So, I’m covered either way,” he concluded.