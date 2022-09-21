ECP issues another notice to Imran, KP CM

Election Commission of Pakistan.—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday issued a notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former prime minister Imran Khan for not appearing in a case of violating the code of conduct.

On September 18, the ECP had served another notice on Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for violating the code of conduct before the by-polls in Charsadda. Despite the summons, Imran Khan did not appear, while Mahmood Khan’s lawyer appeared before the commission and sought time, after which it summoned them again on September 23.