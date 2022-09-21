KP police register another case against Marriyum, Javed Latif

PESHAWAR: Another case has been registered against PML-N’s Javed Latif and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb for allegedly issuing misleading statements on religious issues against former prime minister Imran Khan.

The FIR of the case registered at Rehman Baba Police Station refers to federal minister Javed Larif’s press conference which was aired on state TV on September 14. It carried strong allegations of religious nature against the PTI chief.