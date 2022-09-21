Stamp duty in urban areas cut by 100pc in Punjab

LAHORE: On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Board of Revenue has decided to reduce the property stamp duty in urban areas by 100 percent.
Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business in its meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja approved the reduction in stamp duty from 2% to 1%. Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman apprised the meeting that the value of properties in urban areas has increased significantly, but due to high stamp duty, people were reluctant to register their properties.
PESHAWAR: Another case has been registered against PML-N’s Javed Latif and Minister for Information and Broadcasting...
LONDON: Community leaders and local politicians appealed for calm on Tuesday after a cricket match between India and...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up today important cases, including the appeal filed by former finance...
ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday gave one week to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority ...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday called upon political...
KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team’s vice captain Shadab Khan termed the series against England a good opportunity for...
Comments