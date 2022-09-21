Stamp duty in urban areas cut by 100pc in Punjab

LAHORE: On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Board of Revenue has decided to reduce the property stamp duty in urban areas by 100 percent.

Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business in its meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja approved the reduction in stamp duty from 2% to 1%. Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman apprised the meeting that the value of properties in urban areas has increased significantly, but due to high stamp duty, people were reluctant to register their properties.