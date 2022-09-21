47 arrested in Leicester cricket related violence

LONDON: Community leaders and local politicians appealed for calm on Tuesday after a cricket match between India and Pakistan prompted weeks of unrest in the multicultural English city of Leicester.
Violent street clashes between members of the Hindu and Muslim communities broke out after India beat Pakistan in an Asia Cup match in Dubai on August 28. Videos posted on local media showed large groups of youths wearing masks and balaclavas fighting in the streets and chanting slogans. Police said on Monday that 47 people had been arrested.
