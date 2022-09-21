PTI to prepare roadmap for economic revival: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said Tuesday that his party would prepare a complete road map for revival of economy and would save the poor. He said that a large number of people were suffering from the worst inflation, high prices of electricity and slowdown of economy.

He observed this while presiding over a meeting of the PTI’s political and economic team here. The meeting was attended by secretary-general Asad Umar, senior vice-presidents Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Dr Shireen Mazari and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin among others.

Tarin gave a detailed briefing to Imran Khan on the strategy to put the country’s economy on the road to improvement and protect the poor from the worst effects of economic disaster. Under Tarin, the PTI chairman also formed a core economic group.

The group would thrash out a complete road map with regards to economy and also suggest a comprehensive way out of the current economic crisis and it would also suggest ways to protect the needy from the worst effects of economy and help them. This group would take the services of experts from energy, industry, social welfare, trade, agriculture and other 17 sectors.

Imran Khan said that a well-established and developing economy had been destroyed by an external conspiracy, the country had been subjected to political instability and a gang of incompetent and incompetent people had been imposed without preparation: The fruits were ruined in weeks.

Imran also chaired a meeting of PTI’s legal committee. About the meeting, The committee decided to go for a comprehensive legal action with regards to consultations with Nawaz Sharif on the appointment of a new army chief and billed it as a violation of the Official Secret Act. He was hopeful that the Supreme Court would arrange an urgent hearing on these incidents of deviation from the Constitution and law. He said the nation had pinned hopes of justice on the Supreme Court.