Govt seeks across-the-board medical help as floods wreck health system

ISLAMABAD: The government has sought across-the-board medical assistance as the cataclysmic floods have wreaked havoc and crumbled the country’s health system, leaving people vulnerable to deadly diseases.

The death toll from the deluge has touched 1,559, including 551 children and 318 women, which does not include the deaths from the diseases contracted from the floods, the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) latest report showed. “The people [suffering from floods] are now looking towards the 2/3 of the population which has not been affected,” Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal told a press conference on Tuesday. The minister appealed to doctors to set up medical camps wherever possible for the flood-hit people and also called on the unaffected population to donate generously for rehabilitation work. Iqbal appealed to the health sector to ensure they help the government as outbreaks of diseases were being witnessed in several areas and are expected to increase.

Iqbal said that the federal government has also initiated a sister district programme, which will allow a district with enough resources to adopt a flood-hit district. The adopter district will provide its health facilities for a month to the district that has been hit by floods — in a bid to bridge the gap in health facilities.

The planning minister said that the government has decided that, through the Higher Education Commission (HEC), all vice-chancellors will be directed to task their university students to make a mother and child nutrition pack. Iqbal said that from the 2.5 million students enrolled across Pakistan’s universities, the government aims to gather two million mother and child nutrition packs, for which the details will be released soon.

For his part, NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz said Pakistan has so far received 114 flights carrying relief goods from 20 countries. Lt Gen Nawaz said that Sindh is the most affected province, hence, 55 to 60% of relief goods have been sent to the province followed by 15-20% to Balochistan. Relief goods have also been provided to Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan, the NDMA chairman said.