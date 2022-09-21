MWM deplores govt’s ‘poor’ performance during floods

ISLAMABAD: Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) Secretary General Syed Nasir Abbas Shirazi Tuesday said Pakistan was currently going through the worst flood situation but unfortunately the state did not act as per expectations.

In a statement, he deplored that cases were registered against citizens for participating in processions on the occasion of Arbaeen and contended that ‘religious freedom was given to us by the Constitution of Pakistan.’

He explained that 13 FIRs had been registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Multan and Sargodha. In Islamabad too, FIRs have been lodged against the founders of Imambargah G-7 and they are constantly being harassed, which is a cause of concern.